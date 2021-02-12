LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway has submitted a proposal to the state to allow fans to attend NASCAR weekend March 5-7. This comes after Governor Sisolak announced the easing of restrictions for public gatherings.
LVMS President Chris Powell said they are seeking the maximum allowed under the governor's plan, which is 20% capacity. At the Las Vegas Motor Speedway that would be around 25,000 people which would include not only the fans, but the drivers, race teams and track employees. Powell said strict safety protocols will be in place.
"We’ll go by all of the safety protocols that are called for by our state and local health officials including, but certainly not limited to, but including that everyone will be required to wear a face covering, we will socially distance every group outside of four people from one family will be distanced from a seating standpoint from another group and we’ll also be doing a lot of cleaning throughout the course of the weekend, hand sanitizer and all of those kinds of things," Powell said.
Current NASCAR regulations during the pandemic will prohibit fans from being in the Neon Garage and infield area. Only the grandstands and suites will be open to the public.
"We will do everything we can, in our power, to make sure it’s a fun and safe weekend because we take these protocols very seriously," Powell said. "We’ll make sure that the fans adhere to all of the regulations that we have and we’ll make sure that NASCAR does as well. We’re looking forward to an exciting weekend that’s not only good for the speedway but it’s great for Las Vegas."
Tickets are already on sale but cannot be distributed until the Nevada Department of Business and Industry approves the plan.
For more information on purchasing tickets, fans can visit lvms.com or by call 800-644-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.