LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Raiders continue to trim their roster ahead of the NFL mandated roster limits that require teams to be down 80 players by Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The team released CB Rasul Douglas and G Parker Ehinger and waived P Corliss Waitman.
The Silver and Black also re-signed free agent tackle Devery Hamilton on Monday.
Hamilton, the 6-foot-6, 311-pound tackle, originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May, spending the offseason program and part of training camp with the club.
The Ellicott City, Md., native played one year at Duke (2020) after spending four years at Stanford (2016-19). He appeared in 38 career games with 21 starts, earning Academic All-Pac-12 honors twice.
