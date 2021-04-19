LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A weekend of bull riding is coming to Las Vegas this summer.
Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast and the Bill Pickett Invitational Roder will take place June 11-13 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. It's the first time PBR will co-produce the Bill Pickett Rodeo event, an all-Black rodeo set to air national on June 19, or Juneteenth.
“Our mission is to educate people about the talented and skilled black cowboys and cowgirls who not only compete in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, but historically, have made significant contributions to American history,” BPIR president Valeria Howard-Cunningham said. “Showcasing an all-Black rodeo on CBS Television Network on a PBR event weekend will be a proud and shining moment for our athletes, our organization, and the entire sport of rodeo. This will be one of the most important events in our 37-year history.”
PBR was the first major professional sport to welcome back fans in-person at indoor arenas during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. PBR COVID-19 safety guidelines will include:
- Mobile ticketing to replace traditional printed tickets.
- Increased reliance on cashless, contactless concessions.
- Adherence to any/all state or local mandated guidelines for social distancing and facial coverings
- Temperature testing and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) screening for all staff.
The bull riding for PBR begins June 11 at 7:45 p.m. and June 12 at 6:45 p.m. BPIR will follow on June 13 at 12:45 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 23 and can be purchased online at pbr.com or axs.com, or by calling PBR at (800) 732-1727. Prices range from $20-$140.
