LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a suspect was killed and an employee was injured after an attempted robbery turned into a shootout in the central Las Vegas Valley.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, two suspects went into the John Fish Jewelers store in Commercial Center near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, said Las Vegas Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
The suspects attempted to tie up a customer and multiple employees to conduct a robbery. An employee in the back room, who Spencer said was carrying a legal concealed gun, came out and engaged with at least one suspect.
Multiple rounds were exchanged between the employee and the suspect. The employee was shot multiple times, but shot and killed one suspect during the exchange.
The employee was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. During the shooting, the customer was also struck, and was taken to Sunrise Hospital, as well.
The other suspect ran from the jewelry store. He was described as a black man wearing dark clothes and had not yet been identified.
Spencer said the business is small and family-owned and that the family was shaken up. It was not known if the employee was a family member.
The suspect will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
