NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating a deadly crash on Saturday night.
Just after 6 p.m., police responded to Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard, Officer Caitlyn Ebert of the North Las Vegas Police Department said.
In a briefing, Ebert said officers responded and found a woman of unknown age suffering from life-threatening injuries, pinned underneath a Regional Transportation Commission bus.
Ebert said the woman was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.
The victim and her motorized wheelchair were still pinned under the front of the bus during the briefing at 8:40 p.m.
The bus was driving southbound in a bus lane on Las Vegas Boulevard, while the victim was crossing, apparently in a crosswalk, at Civic Center Drive, when the crash happened.
It was unknown what caused the bus to crash into the woman.
This was the second fatal crash for NLVPD.
The intersection was expected to stay closed for several hours through the investigation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.