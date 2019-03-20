LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Republican senator Joe Hardy said he plans to introduce a bill that would ban licensed brothels in Nevada.
“The industry is not a gentle and warm industry,” Hardy said. “This industry is taking advantage of women.”
Hardy added that brothels have no place in the state in the age of the #MeToo movement and that the state has out grown the industry.
“We don’t need that,” Hardy said. “These women are literally being abused. In some cases, raped. This is the time when republicans and democrats can agree the time has come. Nevada has grown up.”
While Hardy has yet to introduce the bill into the legislature, he said it will include options for sex workers transitioning into a new job.
“The bill is based on falsehoods,” former sex worker Christina Parreira said. “Nothing he said about brothels is accurate.”
Parreira worked for the late Dennis Hoff from 2014 to 2018. She simultaneously researched brothels as a doctoral candidate at UNLV.
“I don’t think people are going to say: 'It’s outlawed. Time to get a regular job,'” Parreira said. “People would start working illegally. They would work from casinos, hotels, perhaps even the street.”
Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen (D-29) introduced a bill into the legislature that pushes for more consistent regulation among brothels across the state.
According to the bill, Cohen wants to form a legislative committee that would study the varying working conditions at brothels and explore how that effects the health, safety and welfare of a sex worker.
