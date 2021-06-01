LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- What started as a Nevada teen's class assignment turned into a campaign to provide free feminine products to girls in public schools.
Samantha Glover is the definition of being the change you want to see in the world. Glover’s school assignment turned into her passion project and soon could turn into a law.
The 16-year-old, who is going into her junior year at the Davidson Academy in Reno, has experienced what most girls have in high school.
“I've missed school countless times or missed class going to the nurse's office, asking a teacher, running around to friends, asking if anyone head an extra tampon or pad,” Glover said.
Glover wrote about the problem in an English essay in October and found research suggesting she was not alone.
“One in four students have missed school because of lack of access to menstrual products,” Glover said.
Glover said trying to track down a pad or tampon takes girls out of the classroom and leads to learning loss.
“I found that other states like Virginia, Washington, New York and New Hampshire, among others, were working on legislation or had already passed it that provided free menstrual products inside school bathrooms and I wondered, ‘How come Nevada doesn't do this?’” she said.
Glover took action. In December, she co-founded the organization Red Equity, taking donations of feminine products and calling and emailing every lawmaker in the state.
Assemblywoman Bea Duran from Las Vegas took on her bill and helped her find more than 20 other sponsors.
Assembly Bill 224 provides access to menstrual products at no cost to students in certain public middle or high schools. Glover was there as her bill passed the Senate unanimously Monday night.
Glover said she hopes her hard work means girls in the future will never have to miss class because of their period.
“At the end of the day, I can’t stress this enough, that it is a bodily function and we don’t ask people to carry around toilet paper or hand soap and pads and tampons shouldn't be treated any differently,” Glover said.
Red Equity now has five branches in four states and Washington, D.C.
The group is optimistic Governor Steve Sisolak will sign the legislation now sitting on his desk and have sent a request for a signing ceremony so they can be there should it become law.
