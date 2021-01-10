LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Newly elected Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black on Sunday said she's "not going anywhere" in response to calls for her to resign.
The resignation calls come after the Republican attended the rally-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
On her website, Black said she flew to Washington, D.C. on her own to attend a "Stop the Steal" rally that was "marred by some fringe elements" who "should be punished. Severely."
Black claimed she never entered the Capitol building.
"I’m not going anywhere. Though it appears Republican Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus wishes otherwise," Black wrote.
Her blog listed calls for her resignation by Nevada officials, as well as responses on social media and email. In two examples, she listed the sender's full name and email address.
On Friday, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee called for every Republican leader involved to "resign immediately," listing several officials including Black.
“There is blood on the ground at Capitol Hill and Republicans have nothing to say about their own elected officials who cheered on the rioters,” said Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Jessica Post in a written statement. “There must be consequences for these shameful actions. We have videos of Republican state legislators trespassing in the Capitol and encouraging the crowd outside. They must resign or be expelled from their offices, and their leaders need to apologize to the American people for the Republican Party’s role in violently attacking our democracy.”
