LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The response to the COVID-19 pandemic has changed in just the past month with a variant, vaccine and an increase in cases.
Dr. Brian Labus, assistant professor of epidemiology with UNLV’s School of Public Health, spoke about the recent number of deaths, the variant and the effectiveness of the vaccine.
In the first full week of 2021, Nevada reported its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19, 60 deaths on January 6.
“When you look at the number of deaths, they tend to trail the reality of the outbreak by about a month or so. So we’re likely talking about people that were infected in the beginning of December. I would expect to see, because we watched those numbers climb through December I would expect to see continuing or increasing numbers of deaths over the next couple of weeks at least,” Dr. Labus said.
In Southern California, a National Guard strike team of medics and nurses arrive daily to help with overwhelmed hospitals.
Asked if he thinks Southern Nevada could be hit as hard, he said Las Vegas isn't at that point.
“We are not quite at the point of L.A., it’s not to a point where the hospitals are overwhelmed, but doctors and nurses are exhausted. Our medical system is pretty much taxed to its limits. Luckily, we’ve been able to stop short of being pushed beyond those limits. We are having the most disease than we’ve been seeing in this entire pandemic. So if people ease off on trying to stop the spread we could see that happen here,” Dr. Labus said.
Dr. Labus said the variant of the virus, or mutations, are normal.
“The virus that originally caused the outbreak in Wuhan had mutations and that strain is the one that spread in the U.S. that allowed it to spread a lot more than it did in China. The one we’re seeing from the UK is that exact same thing again- viruses mutate that’s a normal part of what viruses do when they replicate,” Dr. Labus said.
He said he does not think the variant is deadlier.
“My concern is that if it’s spread more easily it’s going to be harder to control so we have to pay even closer attention to wearing masks and social distancing and not having large gatherings. But I’m not concerned that this virus is going to have a higher death rate, it seems to be the same virus that’s in terms of disease that we’ve been dealing with all along,” Dr. Labus.
The doctor received his vaccination last week.
“Personally, I got choked up when I got the vaccine, this is an exciting thing. This was just like getting a flu shot. My arm was a little bit sore that day, it was a little more sore the next day and today I barely feel it,” Dr. Labus said.
Dr. Labus said the COVID-19 vaccine is based on facts and would encourage anyone, when the opportunity arises, to get vaccinated.
“So when we talk about ‘believing’ in vaccines, it’s not some sort of religious view we have this hope for it, basically what it means is that we’re convinced about the science. Those of us who have read all the information about it are convinced this is a safe vaccine, we’re convinced by the science this is an effective vaccine. And we’re convinced that this will go a long way to controlling this outbreak in our communities,” Dr. Labus said.
In March 2020, Governor Steve Sisolak selected Dr. Labus to serve on a five-member statewide task force to help advise on scientific aspects of COVID-19.
