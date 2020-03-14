LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara reiterated in a phone call Saturday afternoon the district would keep schools open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jara echoed statements sent to media Friday that he would "not rule out" a short-term closure, but schools were scheduled to open Monday, March 16.
The National Education Association of Southern Nevada sent a letter to Jara dated Sunday asking for the schools to be closed.
Saturday night, the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-technical Employees (CCASAPE) sent a similar letter to Jara calling for the closure of all schools.
"Principals, teachers, and other school staff are your front-line employees in schools. Their input is essential in this crisis but has not been sought out. The current 'community partners' approach referenced during the Board presentation is far removed from the actual circumstances that exist every day in schools and classrooms that are extremely overcrowded. With 40 plus students in too many classrooms, there is no way that the recommended 'social distancing' strategies can be effectively employed, placing students and staff at even greater risk," the letter says in part.
See both letters in full below.
The Clark County Education Association or CCEA, the largest teachers' union in Southern Nevada, did not respond for comment.
The letter from NEA-SN echoed sentiments from dozens of callers to FOX5 with the same concerns. It highlighted a CDC report sent Friday recommending schools be closed for at least eight weeks, noting 15,000 schools nationwide that have closed.
"The reality is our schools are literal living petri dishes," the letter said. They urged action to "protect us all from the situation becoming even worse."
An online petition started earlier in the week calling for CCSD to close had nearly reached its goal of 50,000 signatures by the time of publication.
"The people in the trenches have a lot of concerns for the safety of our students and the safety of all the educators in our district," said Vicki Kreidel, president of NEA-SN. "There are a lot of things to consider. It's not an easy decision, but we as a group feel like putting the safety of the students and the employees first and then coming up with a plan is the best course of action."
CCSD did not respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
NEA of Southern Nevada Requ... by FOX5 on Scribd
Letter to Superintendent Ja... by FOX5 on Scribd
(3) comments
Who is getting paid off to keep the schools open?
Dr. Jara - I have three children in your school system. 1 high school, 1 middle school, and 1 elementary. The highschooler is healthy, the other two are asthmatics and a simple cold can and has ended in hospitalization for two of my children, including ICU. Our family has to be careful. You say you know what is best for them, but I have to make a decision that will penalize them because I know what is better for them than you. My highschooler is in the top 1.5% of their class at Palo and the healthy one. Even though missing school will jeopardize her standing, it is not as important to our family to expose her to the possibility of affecting her siblings. It is better to be cautious now than to have to regret not being cautious when it is too late.
Oh, no - will parents have to feed their own children???
