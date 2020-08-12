LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday announced that it will offer extended hours on weekdays and will be closed on Saturdays.
According to a news release, the four DMV offices in Henderson and Las Vegas, as well as the Reno branch, will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 17. Offices will be closed on Saturdays as of Aug. 15.
Appointments will still be required for most services, officials said. Customers will be able to book the new appointment times by the end of the week. A specific date was not given.
Driving skills tests, which are available by appointment only, will be offered but the buildings will be closed to the public otherwise, according to the DMV.
Staff will continue to work on Saturdays to process backlogs and drop-off transactions.
As previously announced, the agency said it is on trck to offer online driver license and identification card renewals beginning this fall. Approximately 75,000 Nevadans whose license or ID expires in 2020 will be eligible to renew online, officials said.
Two extensions on expired documents granted by Gov. Sisolak earlier this year remain in effect:
- Any driver's license or other DMV-issued document with an expiration date between March 12 and July 15, 2020, has been extended through September 13.
- Drivers age 65 and older have been given a separate extension to allow them more time to schedule an appointment.
The DMV metropolitan offices offer some limited services without an appointment Monday through Friday. These include general information and document review, kiosks, movement permits, license plate surrenders, drop-off transactions for vehicle registration and vehicle inspections.
The DMV said its commercial and rural offices, which are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in customers only, are not affected by the changes. However, rural offices serve local residents only.
