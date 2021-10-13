LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas landlord explained why he's not raising the rent at a time when tenants across the valley are facing a crisis in affordability for cost of living.
Edward O'Neil met FOX5 outside his two-bedroom, two-bath condo to explain why rent has stayed at $1,150 when market prices have soared far past that amount for the same-size unit.
He said there are no additional property fees in 2021, so he sees no need to pass unnecessary fees onto the tenant.
According to research company CoreLogic, the median rent per household is now $1,934 a month, more than 14% higher compared to last year.
"They appreciate the fact that I'm not trying to gouge them at every rent increase ... The idea is to keep it affordable, so you keep a good tenant in the property," O'Neil said, stating responsible tenants save him hundreds of dollars every month. "We need people to come to Nevada."
"It's incumbent upon me to tell the landlords, 'Look, we all took a hit during the pandemic ... we can't make up all the rent in one year,'" O'Neil said, knowing financial recovery for him would take years.
He said he lost thousands of dollars from another tenant who did not pay rent, and knows other landlords who lost more and eventually foreclosed.
O'Neil also sits on the Senior Citizens Advisory Commission for the city of Henderson. He urges landlords to keep rents affordable for seniors who have fears they can no longer retire in the valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.