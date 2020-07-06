LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple groups don't want to see further cuts to K-12 education during the upcoming special legislative session, according to a letter sent to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other legislative leaders.
Nevada Parent Teachers Association, CCSD Parents, Clark County Education Association, HOPE for Nevada and others wrote a letter to legislative leaders ahead of the start of the special session July 8.
"Utah, Indiana, Florida and California have not only avoided K-12 education budget cuts during this current crisis but have actually increased funding, acknowledging that our children and schools need more at this time, not less," the letter said. "These states know that ANY cuts to education will further exacerbate the challenges students and educators are facing."
The governor's office announced that the state is facing a $1.3 billion budget shortfall for Fiscal Year 2021. Clark County School District said they're facing a $37.8 million shortfall ahead of the school year.
The letter reads:
Dear Governor Sisolak, Leader Cannizzaro, Speaker Frierson, Leader Settelmeyer and Leader Titus:
K-12 education is the key to a robust and sustainable future for Nevada. It is also the key to a successful workforce development and to true economic diversification.
Nevada has endured a chronic lack of sufficient K-12 education funding for many years, as well as a lack of commitment to ensuring stable, sufficient, and sustainable revenue to meet the needs of Nevada’s students.
Now is the most critical time to invest in our future, our children. Utah, Indiana, Florida, and California have not only avoided K-12 education budget cuts during this current crisis but have actually increased funding, acknowledging that our children and schools need more at this time, not less. These states know that ANY cuts to education will further exacerbate the challenges students and educators are facing.
Each of you has said that education is your priority, and a reflection of the will of your constituents. We respectfully ask our state leadership to work together in keeping all education dollars in place, and to take the bold action of committing to rebuild our state with sufficient revenues to meet the needs of our citizenry.
Sincerely,
CCSD Parents
Charter School Association of Nevada
Clark County Education Association
HOPE for Nevada
Nevada Parent Teacher Association
Nevada School Choice Coalition
Power2Parent
Rise Up Nevada Education
Cc: Nevada Senate and Assembly
No agendas or bills for the upcoming special session have been posted on Nevada's legislative website as of Monday afternoon. The session will get underway Wednesday.
