LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Illusionist and Las Vegas resident Criss Angel is taking part in the NFL Draft by pledging to donate to Clark County's "Delivering with Dignity" program in response to each pick the Raiders make.
According to a news release, Angel has vowed to match Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock's donation of $1,000 for each NFL Draft pick the team makes for the upcoming season to COVID-19-related community assistance.
Upon completion of the NFL Draft, Angel will donate to the county's program which makes food deliveries to residents in need.
“Las Vegas has been deeply impacted by the Coronavirus and its effects on the economy, so it’s important we stand together as a community and help those in need during this time of uncertainty,” said Angel. “I was so inspired by Mike Mayock’s generous donation and I’m humbled to join the Raiders in their mission to aid Coronavirus relief.”
According to organizers, since its launch at the end of March, the "Delivering with Dignity" program has delivered more than 18,000 individual meals to residents in need.
The program is now providing per week an average of 4,500 meals. Each delivery can feed recipients for three days, officials said.
