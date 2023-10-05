High-rise residents push for armed guard after shooting at nearby building

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A shooter targeted the Turnberry Towers just off the Strip this summer firing into the lobby of the building on a busy Friday afternoon. Fortunately, he was quickly stopped by an armed employee. When the shooter’s rifle malfunctioned, police say the employee shot him several times.

After that incident, people who live at a high-rise condo building across Las Vegas Boulevard say they asked for an armed security guard for their building but were told no. Now, they are trying to force change.

“When Turnberry East had their shooting, which could easily have killed tens of people, that was it. I asked the other board members to support the decision to arm one security guard on duty at all times. They said no for whatever reason,” recounted Will Bradley who has lived at SKY Las Vegas on the Strip for six years. The retired army officer spent decades seeing the world through a security point of view.

“A good person with a gun can stop a bad person with a gun.... I hate that we live in that world today, but that’s how dangerous our world is,” Bradley contended. Bradley decided if he couldn’t convince the HOA board to add an armed security guard to protect the more than 800 residents of the building, he would try to change the board through an election. Bradley has recruited other like-minded residents to run.

“It would be very comforting to know that there is someone watching out for my safety,” shared Jennifer, who has lived at SKY Las Vegas since 2012 and believes nothing is more important than safety. Bradley recruited three other pro-armed guard residents to run for the HOA board of five. Ballots in the election were due Wednesday and will be counted Thursday. If they form a majority, Bradley says they will add an armed guard as soon as possible.

“The bad guys would know if they dare mess with our building, they are going to face a gun. They don’t know that now. They are smart enough to know that they are not armed now,” Bradley argued.

Bradley reached out to LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill. LVMPD confirms to FOX5 the sheriff supports the idea of adding an armed guard to the high-rise as long as the guard is properly trained.

FOX5 also reached out to the management company for SKY Las Vegas, Seabreeze Management Company, about the request to add an armed security guard to the property. They told us “no comment.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.