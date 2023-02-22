Las Vegas police release new video in fatal shooting at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released new video from a homicide last month at an apartment complex in the east valley.

According to police, at approximately 2:34 a.m. on Jan. 9, officers received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Topaz Street.

Police say responding officers were directed to a flood channel behind the complex where they located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s office later identified the victim as Christopher Sanchez-Guzman, 18, of Henderson. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the back. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Feb. 22, Las Vegas police released video of the incident in hopes that the public may have information on the fatal shooting.

In the video, which can be viewed below, you appear to be able to hear a rapid fire of gunshots ring out.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

