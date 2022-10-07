Fremont Street security increased following mass stabbing attack on Las Vegas Strip

By Alec Newboles
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Las Vegas says it’s stepping up security around Fremont Street Thursday evening.

The city says marshals will step up their patrols to ensure everyone’s safety.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police along with additional security guards were also seen downtown.

In recent months law enforcement has stepped up its presence downtown after multiple shootings in the area.

Street performers in showgirl attire, like the woman attacked Thursday, greet tourists on the Fremont Street Experience nightly.

FOX5 spoke to one downtown who wanted to remain anonymous after the ordeal.

“We wear pepper spray, tasers and other stuff, we have to be more careful, this can happen any time,” said the performer who did not want to disclose their name.

Many performers and models in showgirl attire greet thousands of tourists every day which is why the seemingly unprovoked attack struck a chord.

“This job is very dangerous, every day we just have to deal with so much, like crazy people out there. They’re on drugs, they’re drunk, they’re rude, they want to fight,” she added.

