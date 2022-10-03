Crews to top off tower at new Station Casinos’ property in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction crews this week will top off a tower that is being built at Station Casinos’ new $750 million resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, on Friday, Oct. 7, crews will top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower being built as part of Durango Casino & Resort. As part of the construction milestone, crews will mark the addition of the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel.

Station Casinos notes that work on the project “began earlier this year and has progressed quickly.”

The company says its new Durango Casino & Resort is slated to open late in the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to the release, over 1,600 construction workers will work on the project. Additionally, Station Casinos says over 1,200 full-time permanent positions will be filled upon completion of the resort.

Station Casinos has owned the 71-acre property in the southwest Las Vegas Valley since 2000.

