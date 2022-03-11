Station Casinos marks start of work on new $750M resort in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local casino company with several other Las Vegas-area properties marked the start Friday of a $750 million project to build a 200-room hotel tower and casino in a growing residential and commercial neighborhood southwest of the city.

Red Rock Resorts employees and executives including company Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III, Vice Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta and new company President Scott Kreeger held a ceremony at the site near the 215 Beltway where the Durango Casino & Resort is slated to open in late 2023.

Plans call for a 216-foot-tall hotel, casino, pool with an event lawn, restaurants and bars, a race and sports betting area, meeting and convention space, a parking structure and electric vehicle charging stations.

A second phase would add a second tower, more hotel rooms, a theater-entertainment space and enlarged casino.

Station Casinos has owned the undeveloped 71-acre (29-hectare) property since 2000.

The company has nine large casino-hotels and 10 bar, restaurant and sports betting properties. Its aging Fiesta Henderson, Texas Station in Las Vegas and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas closed during the coronavirus pandemic and have not reopened.

