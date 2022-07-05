Advertisement

Families enjoy Fourth of July, fireworks at Lake Las Vegas

By Kim Passoth
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:19 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From the Strip to Lake Las Vegas and every Station Casino across the valley, plenty of people let the professionals handle the explosives while celebrating the Fourth of July in the Las Vegas area.

An Independence Day tradition for many is celebrating the day at Lake Las Vegas.

“We love Lake Las Vegas. You don’t even know you are in the desert out here,” said Robert Conley.

The grassy hill next to the Village at Lake Las Vegas quickly filled with families, some arriving hours early to stake out the best spot for the big show well before sundown.

Garrett Wake hopes to make this a new annual family tradition with daughter Averie after the pandemic put a pause on celebrations for the last two years.

“We are waiting to see fireworks as a family… this is her first year seeing fireworks,” Wake shared.

