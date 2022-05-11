Woman accused of driving into crowd at North Las Vegas In-N-Out

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after she was accused of driving her vehicle into a crowd at an In-N-Out location.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on April 30 at the In-N-Out at 2765 E. Craig Road.

The suspect, identified in a police report as Jessica DeFalco, 30, faces charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.

Authorities say that DeFalco was in the drive-thru of the In-N-Out when she got in an argument with a customer who was in line in front of her. DeFalco reportedly began honking at the customer as they were placing their order. After that individual received their order and was checking the bag, DeFalco, who had not made a purchase, reportedly honked at the person again.

After exiting the drive-thru line, as a crowd of onlookers began to gather, DeFalco is accused of then accelerating toward the crowd, striking two people and a vehicle. Police note in the report that DeFalco then reversed her vehicle, dragging one of the victims underneath the car and breaking her front bumper.

Police wrote in the report that they were able to obtain multiple videos of the incident showing the license plate on the vehicle and identified DeFalco as the driver through a records check.

One witness told police that DeFalco had a look of “pure hate” on her face during the argument with the other customer.

The police report indicates that the front bumper left at the scene had blood and spilled drinks on it.

In an interview with police, according to the report, DeFalco stated that she thought the other customer was “selfish” and taking her time. She told officers that when the crowd started recording the incident, she felt “bullied,” so she turned her car around and “ran into them.”

The report says that she admitted to police that she “has anger issues, for which is taking medication for, other mental issues, and claimed she was drunk at the time of the incident.”

Officers told DeFalco someone had been hurt in the incident, to which she then asked, “Did they die?” When officers told her “no,” police wrote in the report that she responded, “Ok, then I’m good, they deserved every bit of it.”

