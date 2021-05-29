LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified an 8-year-old boy found dead near a trailhead Friday morning and issued an Amber Alert for the boy's brother.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said a mother saw the sketch of the boy released Friday, and identified the boy as her 8-year-old son. The Clark County Coroner showed the mother photos of the boy, and made a positive identification.
Spencer said the boy was last seen with his biological father. The father then picked up the boy's half-brother.
LVMPD issued an Amber Alert for the boy's half-brother Eden Montes. Spencer said it will be a multi-state Amber Alert to find the boy.
Spencer said the suspect, the boys' father, is Jose Montes-Herrera. He is driving a 2015 white GMC pickup truck with Nevada license plate LV UOOX.
LVMPD is manning two tip lines for information:
702-828-3521 or 702-828-2907
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
