LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners on Tuesday approved $20 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for a housing assistance program.
The $20 million will fund a second round of housing assistance. The county first announced in July $50 million in funding for the program. The program paused in August after receiving more than 25,000 applications.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
