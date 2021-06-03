LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is offering vaccines to those who are homebound.
The service is also offered to anyone who needs medical equipment to leave their home, including: a wheelchair, walker, crutches, or for bedridden individuals.
Through the program, SNHD will administer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
HOW TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT
To schedule an appointment, call (702) 455-0696 or email homeboundvaccine@clarkcountynv.gov.
