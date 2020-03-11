LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada System of Higher Education asked all institutions to be prepared to transition to online instruction by April to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In a letter sent to staff Wednesday, UNLV officials said the transition is expected no later than April 3 in order to allow staff and students the time to transition to online instruction.
The letter reads, in part:
We know there is concern and anxiety around coronavirus (COVID-19) – both on our campus and in the community. The situation is fluid and continues to evolve. The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff – especially those who are at greater risk – are at the forefront of our decision making and planning.
Today, the Nevada System of Higher Education asked all NSHE institutions to be prepared to transition to remote/virtual instruction no later than April 3. This allows faculty across the various institutions time to prepare course materials to ensure our students can continue their classes and progress toward their degrees.
As we transition to spring break next week – and many faculty and staff leave campus – we will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with NSHE to adjust timelines as necessary and determine next steps, all in consultation with local health officials.
Faculty who believe they are at greater risk and/or more vulnerable to COVID-19 should contact their department chair or dean to make appropriate arrangements. We also ask that all individuals who feel ill stay home and follow recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District, CDC and the Student Health Center and Faculty and Staff Treatment (FAST) Center.
The letter urged instructors to be flexible with student absences, especially if they are feeling ill, and discourages all non-essential business travel.
UNLV also announced Wednesday fans would be banned from attending spring sporting events until further notice.
UNLV announced this week that study abroad programs to South Korea, Italy and China were canceled to avoid exposure to the virus.
