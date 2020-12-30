LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local housing experts have provided FOX5 with an update on the status of Clark County's CHAP program, now that the relief bill has been signed.
Susy Vasquez, executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association, said the stimulus plan adds more funding for rental assistance, and because of this, the deadline to apply for assistance has been extended to December 31, 2021.
"We know that more rental assistance money came in the congressional package," said Bailey Bortolin, Nevada Legal Aid Policy Director. "So that is great news, and that will be available for you."
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, an estimated $205 million is coming to Nevada in the form of rental assistance. It's part of a $25 billion rental assistance fund in the new stimulus package.
"We don't have all the details yet on how that will work, and what it will look like, but we so encourage people, even at this point, to submit applications even if it's going to be for January and going forward," said Randy Reinoso, assistant director of Clark County Social Services.
For those interested in applying, keep in mind there may be a delay, due to high demand.
"It's taking us -- at this point -- about 3-4 weeks to process an application," said Reinoso.
One Clark County mother we spoke to, Tanya Bailey, is among those waiting to hear if the CHAP program will help her pay rent.
"We ended up falling behind November and December, and we'll be behind in January," said Bailey. Her family's income, she says, has been effected by COVID-19.
She says her property manager told her he wanted to sell the condo that her family's lived in for nine years because he could no longer afford it, without full rent coming in.
"We legitly don't have anything," said Bailey. "And if he throws us out, we really won't have anything."
But Bailey went down the court house and made use of a great resource: mediation.
Experts say this was a wise move.
And while her landlord waits to see if her rental assistance application is approved, Bailey says she's comforted by the governor's eviction moratorium running through the end of March.
"I don't have to worry about the next few months or you know whatever because we will be okay," said Bailey.
