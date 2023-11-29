Self-defense being reviewed after retired Las Vegas police employee fatally shoots man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one of its retired employees was involved in a fatal shooting last week in the southwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway.

Arriving officers located a male, identified as 69-year-old Robert Hoy, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced Hoy deceased at the scene, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD homicide detectives learned that a citizen was in his vehicle when Hoy parked his vehicle directly behind. Police said Hoy then exited his vehicle with a firearm and approached the citizen’s vehicle.

The citizen exited his parked vehicle with a firearm and shot Hoy, according to police.

LVMPD said the citizen, who was a long-time retired LVMPD employee, remained on scene and has been cooperative during the investigation.

“Based on the evidence learned by detectives, and the self-defense aspects of this incident, the citizen was released on scene,” LVMPD advised.

The case remains an open and active investigation with the homicide section. Upon completion of the investigation, Las Vegas police said the case will be reviewed by the Clark County District Attorney’s office for applicable charges.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.