Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in southwest valley Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday in the southwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say one individual was shot and killed in the incident.

A person was taken into custody, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.