Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in southwest valley Tuesday

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday in the southwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing near the 215 Beltway and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say one individual was shot and killed in the incident.

A person was taken into custody, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

