Installation of temporary bridge for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to bring closures to busy intersection near Strip

F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas
F1 Temporary Bridge Las Vegas(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The installation of a temporary bridge that will be utilized during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix will lead to the closure of a busy intersection near the Strip this week.

F1 officials in August gave a preview of the massive temporary bridge that will be used to help with traffic during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in November.

Officials said during the preview that the bridges are designed with the same criteria as highway bridges, meaning four lanes will be able to handle heavy things like buses and emergency vehicles when the circuit is closed. When the track is not closed, it will be open to the public.

Las Vegas Grand Prix shows off temporary bridge design

As a result, the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane will see road closures through Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Officials are advising that the intersection will experience both partial and full road closures beginning Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. for the installation of the temporary bridge.

Phase 1:

There will be road closures on Flamingo Road west of the Koval Lane intersection to the Westin Hotel entry. Flamingo Road will be closed to both east and westbound traffic. The closure will occur from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 until 9 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Phase 1
Phase 1(FOX5)

Phase 2:

The intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane will experience full closures to traffic in all directions beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Phase 2
Phase 2(FOX5)

Phase 3:

Flamingo Road will experience lane closures both westbound and eastbound beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Koval Lane northbound and southbound will not experience lane closures and will be open to through traffic.

Phase 3
Phase 3(FOX5)
F1 road work continues with Las Vegas Grand Prix just over a month away

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

