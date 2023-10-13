F1 road work continues with Las Vegas Grand Prix just over a month away

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - F1 announced that road work, track lighting and temporary bridge installations along what will be the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in advance of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will bring additional road closures next week.

KOVAL LANE TRACK PAVING

WHAT: There will be alternating lane closures on Koval Lane at the Rochelle intersection for final track paving.

WHERE AND WHEN: There will be lane reductions and alternate lane closures on Koval Lane between Harmon Ave and Rochelle Avenue, from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Sunday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Oct. 18.

TEMPORARY BRIDGE INSTALLATION AT THE INTERSECTION OF FLAMINGO & KOVAL

WHERE AND WHEN: The intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane will experience both partial and full road closures beginning Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 9:00 p.m. for the installation of a temporary vehicular bridge.

Phase 1: There will be road closures on Flamingo Road west of the Koval Lane intersection to the Westin Hotel entry. Flamingo Road will be closed to both east and westbound traffic. The closure will occur from 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 until 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Phase 1 (FOX5)

Phase 2: The intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane will experience full closures to traffic in all directions beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Phase 2 (FOX5)

Phase 3: Flamingo Road will experience lane closures both westbound and eastbound beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Koval Lane northbound and southbound will not experience lane closures and will be open to through traffic.

Phase 3 (FOX5)

AUDRIE TEMPORARY VEHICULAR BRIDGE OPEN TO PUBLIC TRAFFIC

WHAT: The temporary vehicular bridge on Audrie is now open to public vehicular traffic traveling northbound on Audrie Street over the Harmon Intersection. Traffic movement details include:

Audrie St. temporary bridge movement details (FOX5)

Traffic traveling northbound on Audrie Street may access the bridge and continue traveling northbound over the Harmon intersection via the bridge.

The Audrie bridge is accessible for northbound traffic via MGM Road from either Las Vegas Boulevard or Koval Lane. Audrie Street is also accessible from Tropicana Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Audrie Street must continue traveling southbound on Audrie Street next to the bridge and must turn right onto Harmon Avenue at the intersection.

Harmon Avenue at the Audrie Street intersection remains open for eastbound and westbound traffic through the intersection.

Westbound traffic on Harmon Avenue may not turn onto Audrie Street in either direction and must continue through the intersection.

Eastbound traffic on Harmon Avenue may continue through the intersection or turn right onto Audrie Street for southbound movement. Eastbound traffic on Harmon may not turn north onto Audrie Street while the bridge is in place.

TRACK LIGHTING INSTALLATION

WHAT : There will be overnight rolling lane closures for the installation of track lighting.

WHERE AND WHEN : Koval Lane southbound between Westchester Drive and Rochelle Avenue will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily Sunday, October 15 through Friday, October 20.

TRACK BARRIER & KERB INSTALLATION

WHAT: There will be overnight rolling lane closures for the installation of track barrier and Kerb installation at the following locations and times.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Sands Avenue eastbound and westbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street will experience lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts, from 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 for temporary lane striping.

The intersection of Sands Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard will experience partial lane closures and lane reductions, from midnight to 9:00 a.m. daily on Monday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Sands Avenue eastbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Monday, Oct. 16 through Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Sands Avenue westbound between Manhattan Street and Las Vegas Boulevard will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Wednesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 20.

Sands Avenue eastbound and westbound between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from midnight to 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 for track barrier installation.

COMPLETE TRACK BARRIERS - NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN:

Once track barrier installation is complete on Sands Avenue, there will be partial lane reductions on Sands Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Manhattan Street. Cross-street and property access will be maintained leading up to the event.

There will be partial lane reductions on Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. Cross-street access and property access will be maintained leading up to the event.

BELLAGIO GRANDSTAND CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES

WHAT : Due to the construction project by MGM Resorts International for the Bellagio Fountain Club and Grandstands, there will be a two-lane closure on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive. The sidewalk in front of Bellagio will be closed.

WHEN : The lane and sidewalk closures in front of Bellagio will be 24/7 through the event. Details on post-event closures will be communicated at a future date.

RTC ROUTE IMPACTS

WHAT :

Due to track barrier installation on Sands Avenue, Route 119 – Simmons/Koval and Route 203 – Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb will detour off Sands Avenue.

Due to construction at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, Route 202 – Flamingo and the Centennial Express (CX) will detour off Flamingo Road.

WHEN : Beginning midnight Saturday, October 14, until further notice.

DETAILS : Please direct any questions on RTC bus routes to the RTC of Southern Nevada communications team at media@rtcsnv.com.

For the latest details and updates on construction and traffic plans, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/local-traffic.

