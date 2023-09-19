Coroner IDs 17-year-old shot and killed Saturday in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says the incident occurred near the 20 block of Webb Avenue, near I-15 and West Owens Avenue, on Sept. 16 at about 2:10 p.m.

Arriving officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. However, no further information has been released by North Las Vegas police.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim was identified as 17-year-old Jyion Marvin Lee Alston. His cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was found to be homicide, authorities said.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

