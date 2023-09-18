Police: 17-year-old shot and killed Saturday in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:16 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas, according to authorities.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says the incident occurred near the 20 block of Webb Avenue, near I-15 and West Owens Avenue, on Sept. 16 at about 2:10 p.m.

Arriving officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. However, no further information has been released.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released bt the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

