Las Vegas-based flight attendant flies alongside granddaughter as fellow flight attendant
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:31 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A veteran Las Vegas-based flight attendant had a trip to remember when she got to fly alongside a rookie flight attendant who just so happened to be her granddaughter.
According to Southwest Airlines, Cynthia Heck has been a Las Vegas-based flight attendant for 19 years.
The company said this year, Heck had the opportunity to welcome her granddaughter, Hannah Heck, as a flight attendant with the airline.
Hannah said that her “grandmother’s compassion for serving others is what inspired her to become a flight attendant along with the memories of flying with her growing up,” according to Southwest Airlines.
