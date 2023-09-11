Las Vegas-based flight attendant flies alongside granddaughter as fellow flight attendant

Cynthia and Hannah Heck with Southwest Airlines
Cynthia and Hannah Heck with Southwest Airlines
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A veteran Las Vegas-based flight attendant had a trip to remember when she got to fly alongside a rookie flight attendant who just so happened to be her granddaughter.

According to Southwest Airlines, Cynthia Heck has been a Las Vegas-based flight attendant for 19 years.

The company said this year, Heck had the opportunity to welcome her granddaughter, Hannah Heck, as a flight attendant with the airline.

Hannah said that her “grandmother’s compassion for serving others is what inspired her to become a flight attendant along with the memories of flying with her growing up,” according to Southwest Airlines.

