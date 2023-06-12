M Resort to host 15-minute Fourth of July fireworks show in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another resort in the Las Vegas Valley has announced it will host a Fourth of July fireworks show.

According to a news release, in partnership with the city of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration, the M Resort announced that it will host a fireworks show on July 4th.

The M Resort says that “to honor and celebrate the Henderson community and neighboring Las Vegas locals,” the property will offer a 15-minute fireworks display choreographed to music on Tuesday, July 4. The show will begin at 9 p.m.

The M Resort notes that a special performance by Cover Lane will start at 7:45 p.m. Cover Lane is an acoustic duo that features Golden Knights anthem singers, Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson and Lynnae Meyers, performing favorite hits from the last seven decades.

The property says that in addition to free public viewing of the fireworks from areas inside and surrounding the M Resort, the company will also offer a premium fireworks viewing experience.

According to the M Resort, the property’s pool will be open from 10:30 a.m. through the conclusion of the fireworks show, which will be approximately 9:30 p.m. Daytime paid pool admissions will include viewing of the fireworks, M Resort says.

For more information on M Pool admission, visit: Mpool.UVTix.com .

Last week, Station Casinos announced that two of its properties, Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch, would be hosting fireworks shows for the Fourth of July.

