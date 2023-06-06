Station Casinos to host July 4th fireworks shows at 2 Las Vegas Valley casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos will once again help ring in Independence Day by hosting fireworks shows at two of its Las Vegas Valley casinos.

According to a news release, the displays from Fireworks by Grucci will light up the sky when the fireworks are launched from both Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino.

As part of the festivities, Station Casinos says can enjoy an evening under the sparkling sky at Red Rock’s Sandbar pool for a front-row view of the fireworks. Doors for Red Rock’s viewing party will open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 9 p.m.

In addition, guests at Green Valley Ranch can enjoy a view of the firework show from the resort’s Backyard area across the main pool, amphitheater, the pond and terrace Doors for Green Valley Ranch’s event will open at 7:30 p.m. and the firework show will begin at 9 p.m.

The company notes that both shows will be streamed on each property’s social media accounts.

For more information on the events and ticket details, visit: //stationcasinos.com/fireworks.

