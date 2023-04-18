Dad in viral Las Vegas middle school brawl now out on bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man involved in a fight near Dell H. Robison Middle School last week is out on bail before his next appearance in court, according to records.

Jose Montes is the father of a child who was involved in a fight last Wednesday, Clark County School District Police Department said. The video was posted and shared numerous times on social media, and appears to show Montes punching and kicking a student who’s on the ground.

Montes was arrested and charged with child abuse, coercion, battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and interfering with a pupil attending school.

On Tuesday, Montes was ordered by the court to stay away from the alleged victim and to stay out of trouble. A cash bail was not set.

Montes’ next appearance in court was not scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.