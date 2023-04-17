Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has been arrested in connection to a large fight that broke out at Dell H. Robison Middle School on Wednesday.

The Clark County School District Police Department confirmed the arrest of Jose Montes, 39, who turned himself in Monday morning on charges of child abuse, coercion, battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and interfering with a pupil attending school.

Montes is the father of a child who was involved in the fight, CCSDPD said. The video was posted and shared numerous times on social media.

The fight took place after school last Wednesday and CCSDPD began their investigation to identify the man seen in the video, who turned out to be Montes, they said.

“Parents should stop kids from fighting, not participate in the fights themselves,” CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink said.

Montes’ initial appearance in court is Tuesday.

