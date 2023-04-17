Dad arrested after video of Las Vegas middle school brawl circulates on social media

Fight at Robison Middle School
Fight at Robison Middle School(CCSDPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:36 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has been arrested in connection to a large fight that broke out at Dell H. Robison Middle School on Wednesday.

The Clark County School District Police Department confirmed the arrest of Jose Montes, 39, who turned himself in Monday morning on charges of child abuse, coercion, battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and interfering with a pupil attending school.

Montes is the father of a child who was involved in the fight, CCSDPD said. The video was posted and shared numerous times on social media.

The fight took place after school last Wednesday and CCSDPD began their investigation to identify the man seen in the video, who turned out to be Montes, they said.

“Parents should stop kids from fighting, not participate in the fights themselves,” CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink said.

Montes’ initial appearance in court is Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX5 Strat cam shows massive crowds at Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of LV Blvd &...
Fans allege trampling, injuries after Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas, lawsuit says
While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
The state's biggest payout was $928,000 dollars.
Nevada has $1 billion in unclaimed property
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
2 teens killed, 3 others flown to Las Vegas hospital after Kingman rollover crash
Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states

Latest News

Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
LIVE: Police activity shuts down I-15 northbound at Flamingo Road
Hollie Chadwick
Henderson names new police chief
Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday
Free paper shredding event to be held in Las Vegas this Saturday
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada State Police warn of scammers using agency’s phone number to impersonate officers