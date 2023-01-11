Man accused in fatal shooting of Las Vegas towing company employee, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in the shooting death of a tow company employee Tuesday has been arrested and charged with murder, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that Jaton Herder, 27, was arrested following a multi-jurisdictional task force search.

According to police, Herder was at a tow company in the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue on Tuesday around 10:59 a.m. Police said he was upset about his vehicle being towed.

During the interaction, according to police, Harder took out a firearm and fired multiple shots, striking the worker. Police said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference that the victim was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Herder is being held without bond at Clark County Detention Center, records show. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.

