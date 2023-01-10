Las Vegas police investigate homicide near downtown Arts District

Police lights
Police lights(file)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide near the downtown Arts District Tuesday afternoon.

LVMPD said the homicide was reported in the 100 block of W. Wyoming Ave. near Main Street.

LVMPD said they will provide more information in a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

