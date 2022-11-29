Arrest report: Suspect said he drank tequila, smoked weed before deadly crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of causing a fiery crash over the weekend told police he had drank tequila and smoked weed prior to getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report.

Yonas Nerea, 19, faces DUI and reckless driving charges in connection with the crash at Flamingo and Lindell on Nov. 26.

Police were called to the intersection around 3:46 a.m. Multiple people called 911 about the crash, saying two vehicles had caught fire.

Police said a Hyundai was driving at an “excessive” speed prior to the crash and hit a Dodge who was turning left on a flashing yellow arrow. Police said the Hyundai hit the Dodge on the passenger side, causing it to move and hit a utility pole before it caught fire.

The Dodge was “fully engulfed” in flame before citizens could assist, an arrest report said. Police said the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the crash as 43-year-old Andrea Nicole Robles.

Nerea was identified as the driver of the Hyundai. Police said Nerea had a leg injury and was unable to walk; responding officers also said Nerea had bloodshot and watery eyes.

Nerea told police he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt during the crash, an arrest report said. Nerea also told police he was drinking tequila prior to the crash. Officers on scene said they could smell an alcoholic odor on the suspect.

Nerea also told police he had smoked weed prior to the crash, but couldn’t specify how much he smoked.

Police said Nerea was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to his injuries.

A records check showed Nerea had a suspended license, an arrest report said.

