Las Vegas police say 21-year-old man accused of shooting into car, killing victim

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 21-year-old suspect is accused of shooting into a car and killing a man in October.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at approximately 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 1200 block of Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting in a parked vehicle and located an adult male inside who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

According to LVMPD, the investigation indicates that the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle on Christy Lane when a Hispanic male walked toward the vehicle and opened fire. The suspect fled northbound on Christy Lane before police arrived, the release states.

LVMPD says that detectives later identified the suspect as Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21. On Oct. 20, police say Cruz-Gomez was arrested on unrelated charges. He has since been rebooked for open murder with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The victim’s identity as well as the cause and manner of death will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

