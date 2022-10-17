Glittering Lights sets opening date for 2022 holiday experience

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ beloved drive-thru Christmas light show has announced it will once again return for the 2022 holiday season.

According to Glittering Lights, this year’s event will mark its 22nd year dazzling guests in Las Vegas.

Featuring more than 5 million festive LED lights that intertwine through a 2.5-mile driveable course, Glittering Lights announced that it will open for the season on Nov. 10.

Tickets for this year’s event are on sale now, according to Glittering Lights.

For more information on the attraction, visit: https://glitteringlightslasvegas.com/

