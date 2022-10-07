Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden.

According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022.

Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

As part of the festivities, attendees can take pictures with Santa, enjoy hot chocolate or grab a bite to eat from a food truck.

Ethel M notes on its website that there will be a $1 entrance fee per person in order to visit the cactus garden. According to Ethel M, the fee will be donated to Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.

For more information, visit: ethelm.com/pages/holiday-cactus-garden

