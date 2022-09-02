Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Las Vegas police are searching for the suspects involved in a burglary spree, one of the restaurants hit is making security changes moving forward.

Early Monday morning Thai Express off Fort Apache and Russell Road was one of 17 businesses burglarized in less than one week. Metro says the suspects are targeting cash registers and safest.

Tomalika Gupta, manager at Thai Express said it was so unexpected it happened to them.

They had to close for an entire day after it happened.

“I don’t want to stop my business just for that,” Gupta said.

In their surveillance video, two men wearing hooded sweatshirts can be seen looking into the restaurant. One of them throws a heavy object that breaks the front glass door. One man jumps over the counter where he took two cash registers.

Gupta said $400-$500 was taken.

“Not small but hey you know we work hard to make each money,” Gupta said.

She said their staff is like a family and something like this impacts all of them.

“They’re depending on us, so if we make money my employee can make money too,” Gupta said.

Moving forward they will be making changes.

“I feel like this is a lesson for us like a good lesson. Now we know what we should do and what should we not do. As a store manager I should not keep any cash in the register or store property,” Gupta said.

Metro suggests other businesses do the same and bolt down any safes.

Less than a mile up Fort Apache two restaurants were also burglarized on Monday morning.

Belia Skin and Beauty Spa is just five doors down from one of the businesses that was broken into. Lia Yulinzi, the owner, wishes they had security in the plaza.

“It’s a little bit crazy because I thought this would never happen to this shopping center I’ve been here for six years,” Yulinzi said.

