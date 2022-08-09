Construction begins on Atomic Range golf entertainment experience on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golf enthusiasts will soon have another place to visit in Las Vegas.

Crews on Tuesday will break ground on Atomic Range, a 92,000-square-foot golf entertainment destination on seven acres of land adjacent to The STRAT Hotel.

According to Flite Golf & Entertainment,, Atomic Range will feature more than 100 hitting bays, six bars, 10 putting bays and a multi- use “Astrocade” with large scale screens to view sports and entertainment.

Developers said previously the venue, which is expected to span four stories, will open in 2023.

Once completed, according to the news release, Atomic Range is expected to create more than 500 employment opportunities.

Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy of Flite Golf & Entertainment)

