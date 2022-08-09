Construction begins on Atomic Range golf entertainment experience on Las Vegas Strip

Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip(Courtesy of Flite Golf & Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golf enthusiasts will soon have another place to visit in Las Vegas.

Crews on Tuesday will break ground on Atomic Range, a 92,000-square-foot golf entertainment destination on seven acres of land adjacent to The STRAT Hotel.

According to Flite Golf & Entertainment,, Atomic Range will feature more than 100 hitting bays, six bars, 10 putting bays and a multi- use “Astrocade” with large scale screens to view sports and entertainment.

Developers said previously the venue, which is expected to span four stories, will open in 2023.

Once completed, according to the news release, Atomic Range is expected to create more than 500 employment opportunities.

Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip(Courtesy of Flite Golf & Entertainment)
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip(Courtesy of Flite Golf & Entertainment)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Slot Machines at Tin Lizzie
Should slot machines be allowed in strip clubs? Clark County leaders revisit 42-year-old rule
First day of school ‘smoother’ than last year in Clark County
First day of school ‘smoother’ than last year in Clark County
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Mud Canyon Road is closed due to...
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month