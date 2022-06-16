Clark County points to vote by mail system as reason for 10-day delay in Primary results being official

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County said in a tweet Wednesday that results are not going to be official until June 24. Election Day was June 14. So what’s the holdup?

Ballots are still coming in, said county spokesperson Dan Kulin, particularly from those who mailed theirs at the last minute.

Mail in voting seems to have been a popular choice this year. Of the percentage of registered voters who cast their ballots, the majority of this election’s voters did so by mail instead of early voting or on Election Day, according to the county’s most recently updated turnout numbers.

Since snail mail sometimes takes a few days, the county is required to continue accepting ballots until Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, June 14.

This, Kulin said, is because of Nevada’s vote by mail system, established last year. He declined to do a recorded interview about it on Wednesday.

Joe Gloria, appointed Registrar of Voters for Clark County, said the process takes time.

“We have people that are coming in from as far as Laughlin, Sandy Valley, Indian Springs and Mesquite. So we want them to travel safely and get those materials back to us. So hopefully we can have everything in and release results at a reasonable time,” said Gloria.

Meanwhile, at the Clark County Election Department, workers had a busy 24 hours bringing in and breaking down pieces of equipment from polling places across the valley.

In Clark County, nothing is counted at the vote centers; every ballot is counted in the Election Department’s warehouse.

That’s why Clark County election workers spent their Tuesday evening, “transferring all of [the] results and materials in, with two-man teams back to the warehouse,” according to Gloria.

It is there where they have been tabulating ballots to come up with the unofficial results they released online.

