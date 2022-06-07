NLV Gateway mixed-use development project coming to North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to revitalize downtown North Las Vegas, officials announced Tuesday that Agora Realty and Management has closed escrow on approximately 19 acres of land for a new mixed-use development.

According to a news release, the project will be called NLV Gateway and will include medical offices, retail shops, restaurants, multifamily housing, micro-businesses units and community-focused public space.

The land parcels are located at the “gateway to North Las Vegas,” east of the I-15 freeway along Lake Mead Boulevard and north along Las Vegas Boulevard, the release notes.

The city states that based on initial planning, NLV Gateway will create more than 900 permanent jobs.

Construction on the project could begin as early as first quarter 2023 with completion set for mid-to-late 2024.

“This project will create another exciting destination in North Las Vegas for residents and visitors, bringing almost 1,000 new jobs into the City and new services and amenities to folks. This is something the City Council and I have worked toward for the past eight years and created the right environment and processes so that could happen,” North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said. “Agora has already made a tremendous impact in our downtown area, and we look forward to working with them on this next project to continue to bring our vision to reality.”

The city says NLV Gateway “will bring much needed healthcare and medical services downtown along with new restaurants and shops as well as provide a unique location for business start-ups and local entrepreneurs within a series of micro-business units.”

“This destination will forever change the downtown area,” said Cary Lefton, CEO of Agora Realty. “Agora looks forward to working with North Las Vegas leadership to redevelop North Las Vegas’ central business district. This corridor is the gateway to the City and will become a vibrant, walkable, job-generating mixed-purpose series of districts that celebrates what makes North Las Vegas so unique.”

According to the release, since 2020, North Las Vegas ranks fifth on the list of cities with the greatest population increase in the United States, and over the last decade, the city’s population has grown by nearly 25%.

