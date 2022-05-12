Father pleads for return of late son’s “Orange Fury” Ford Mustang

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A grieving father who lost his son is asking for your help. He wants you to keep an eye out for a distinctive colored car. It belonged to his late son and was stolen from right outside his home. The crime was caught on camera.

Thomas Burnett was inside his home sleeping. His son’s Mustang was parked right out front, backed up in the driveway, but that did not stop a team of brazen thieves from stealing it in about 60 seconds.

“Fury Pearl Orange is I believe what it is called… It stands out. I haven’t seen anything like it in Vegas,” said Thomas Burnett about the car.

“We were both kind of car people and we were always together messing around with cars… I kept it washed and waxed and looking like showroom condition just hoping he was smiling down on me,” Burnett said.

The car belonged to his son who passed away at just 34-years-old.

“Whoever took it not only took a car, but they took a lot of sentimental value and memories and a piece of my heart actually,” Burnett said.

The brightly colored car caught the attention of a group of criminals. A neighbor’s camera on Bridger Hill Court captured the crime.

It was 3:30 a.m. a car pulled up in front of the home. After unsuccessfully trying to get into a Dodge Challenger, the thieves broke into the Mustang, hotwired it, and took off.

The car’s windshield has a unique sticker with two horses. Burnett helped his son apply it and hopes he will see it again.

“I sure do. There is no amount of money or anything that can ever replace that car,” Burnett said.

A family friend is offering a $100 reward for information leading to car’s return. If you see the stolen car, call police.

