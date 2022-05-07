Several Clark County schools head to robotics World Championships in Dallas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Greenspun Junior High in Henderson is one of only a few schools in Clark County with a full robotics program. It’s a launching ground for careers in engineering and computer design.

“They stay late at night. They work after hours. They have engineering notebooks they’re working on, and they’ve poured their heart and soul into building and researching,” Robotics teacher and coach Casey Juliano said.

10 eighth grade students made up of two teams from Greenspun have advanced to the World Robotics Championship in Dallas. They won the Nevada State Championship and also qualified by winning the VexIQ STEM Research Award.

“3.5 million kids across the world are part of robotics with Vex, and it’s the largest competition in the world. I believe 14,000 kids from elementary to university attend,” Juliano said.

The World Championship welcomes teams from all 50 states and 40 different countries. It’s a unique experience for the students to collaborate and compete with others from around the world.

“One of my favorite experiences with one of the teams was the China team,” eighth grader Alexandria Sundstrom said. “We had to play Pictionary with the field, because they didn’t speak English.”

Sundstrom has competed in two World Championships already, but for others on the team it’s their first year in robotics.

“It’s amazing. I’ve found what I want to do for the rest of my life, and I want to be an engineer now,” eighth grader Madison Corliss said.

Competing on the world stage is expensive. Juliano said it costs about $10,000, including travel expenses, per team. The team started a fundraiser and raised over their goal of $20,000 with the help of large donations from groups including Sunshine Minting and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

“I believe 13 teams from Henderson going, and it really shows what the Henderson entire community has behind us,” Juliano said.

The middle schoolers compete on Monday and Tuesday in Dallas.

