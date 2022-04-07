Advertisement

2 missing California women found dead in car submerged in river

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022
RIPON, Calif. (AP) — Two Stockton women who were reported missing over the weekend were found dead inside a car submerged in a central California river near a country club where they had attended a wedding, police said.

Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were last seen Sunday night at Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, where they attended the wedding of Alyssa’s uncle and left in Gama’s car.

Relatives of the women reported them missing Monday after repeatedly calling their phones and getting voicemails in the hours after the wedding.

Ripon police said Wednesday that an employee of the country club on Tuesday noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course and called authorities.

Police have not said whether they suspect foul play or an accident.

Alyssa Ros’ father, Danny Ros, told the Modesto Bee the medical examiner told him the vehicle had gone down a steep ravine and overturned in about eight feet of water.

Both families said they are desperate to know how the women ended up in the river in a location with no road nearby.

Gama lived in Stockton and Alyssa Ros was a former Stockton resident who moved to Southern California for college.

